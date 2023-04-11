AEROSMITH Guitarist JOE PERRY To Release Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII Album Next Month; "Fortunate One" Single Streaming

Aerosmith guitar legend, Joe Perry, will release his new album, Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, on May 26. The new album includes six new tracks and alternate vocal appearances and mixes from Sweetzerland Manifesto, released in 2018.

"We had so many songs and with everything going on with the Vampires, Aerosmith, COVID, not touring and touring, this music kept riding along for me," Perry explains in a press release. "It was like the engine of a train that wasn't going to stop. I'd wanted to put these songs out, and the idea of adding them to a vinyl release or Deluxe Version turned into doing MKII. I tend to think in terms of albums. The first one had a vibe, and MKII is a little more rocked out. I almost prefer it. It's one of those records I can play from front to back live."

"Fortunate One”, featuring vocals from The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, is available for streaming below. Perry, who wrote the song with two of his four sons, Tony and Roman, says, “I’m really excited to get this song out - it hadn’t been written when the first version of Sweetzerland Manifesto was released. Tony and I wrote it together, and then my old friend Chris Robinson sang on it and knocked it outta the park! It doesn’t get better than that!! Really proud of this track.”

Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII tracklisting:

"Fortunate One" (feat. The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo)

"Quake" (feat. Gary Cherone)

"I'll Do Happiness" (feat. Terry Reid)

"Aye Aye Aye" (feat. Cheap Trick's Robin Zander)

"Man With A Golden Arm" (instrumental)

"Time Will Tell"

"I Wanna Roll" (feat. David Johanson)

"Suck It Up" (feat. Cheap Trick's Robin Zander and Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo)

"Goes His Own Way" (feat. Terry Reid)

"Won't Let Me Go" (feat. Terry Reid)

"Fortunate One":

The Joe Perry Project are about to embark string of US tour dates. Perry's band in 2023 includes vocalist Gary Cherone (Extreme, Hurtsmile), keyboardist Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, The Doobie Brothers) and drummer Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell), and bassist David Hull.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available and will include options for admission to a photo meet and greet with Joe Perry and seating in the first 10 rows, or early entry to the show. Tickets, VIP info and more at JoePerry.com/tour.

Tour dates:

April

15 - Foxwoods Casino Resort - Mashantucket, CT

16 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA

18 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

20 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

21 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

26 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA