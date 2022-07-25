AEROSMITH Guitarist's JOE PERRY PROJECT Featuring EXTREME Vocalist GARY CHERONE Perform In Atlantic City; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry peformed three Northeast solo gigs for The Joe Perry Project: Thursday, July 21 at Hampton Beach Casino (Hampton, NH); Friday, July 22 at Leader Bank Pavilion (Boston, MA); and Saturday, July 23 at the Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino (Atlantic City, NJ).

These performances marked the first solo shows for Perry in more than four years (around the release of his 2018 Sweetzerland Manifesto album). Fan-filmed video from the Atlantic City show is available below. Perry's band included vocalist Gary Cherone (Extreme, Hurtsmile), bassist Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, The Cult), keyboardist Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, The Doobie Brothers) and drummer Joe Pet.

The setlist was as follows:

"Let The Music Do The Talking"

"Toys In The Attic" (Aerosmith)

"Walking The Dog" (Rufus Thomas)

"East Coast, West Coast"

"Fortunate One"

"Stop Messin' Around" (Fleetwood Mac)

"My Fist Your Face" (Aerosmith)

"Same Old Song And Dance" (Aerosmith)

"Wooden Ships"

"Rockin' Train"

"Chip Away The Stone" (Richard Supa)

"Aye, Aye, Aye"

"Boogie Man" (Aerosmith)

"Spanish Sushi"

"Quake"

"Walk This Way" (Aerosmith)

"Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin)

Perry has now returned to his Aerosmith commitments:

“We are gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band and will definitely have some incredible forgotten treasures for our fans that we found deep-diving into the vaults and there’s a lot more to come! On the live side, we can’t wait to get back on the stage together! We have a special date in Maine in September and our big 50th anniversary show at home at Fenway [Boston] before we head back to Vegas for the two residencies.”