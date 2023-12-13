AEROSMITH Landed A Smash Hit After The "Hot Girl" STEVEN TYLER Hit On Turned Out To Be MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In the mid-80s, one of the greatest bands ever couldn’t get arrested. They were down and out until they had a hit with a rap group... 'Walk This Way' was originally an Aerosmith tune but Run D.M.C. remade it and Rick Rubin had the idea of including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry and co., and it turned out to the opening shot on one of the greatest comebacks ever. The story of Aerosmith’s classic 1987 album, Permanent Vacation, including the three hit singles: 'Angel', 'Dude (Looks Like A Lady)' and 'Rag Doll'. Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and the Boston Calvary took over radio again with one of the biggest comebacks ever, next on Professor Of Rock."