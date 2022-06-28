AEROSMITH - Limited Edition "Rocks Tour" Screenprint Available Today

Iconic By Collectionzz will release an official limited edition Aerosmith screenprint today, Tuesday, June 28, at 2 PM, EST.

A message states: "We are excited to welcome the Bad Boys from Boston and America's Greatest Rock and Roll Band, Aerosmith, to the Iconic by Collectionzz family!

In 1976 Aerosmith released their fourth album Rocks, which "captured Aerosmith at their most raw and rocking". Rocks would go on to sell over four million copies and is cited as influential by members of Guns N' Roses, Metallica, and Mötley Crüe. Kurt Cobain also listed Rocks as one of the albums he thought were most influential to Nirvana's sound. Soon after Rocks was released, the band toured heavily, this time headlining their own shows, including large stadiums and rock festivals.

We're commemorating their hometown shows in Boston at the legendary Boston Garden in 1976 with this new limited edition screenprint by Arian Buhler! This is a small edition of only 150 copies, and will be available on June 28th at 2pm (EST)!"

A framed edition of the screenprint is also available. Further details here.