AEROSMITH - Permit Filed For Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Refurbishment At Walt Disney World

Permits have now been filed for the lengthy refurbishment of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, reports WDWMagic.

The Aerosmith-themed rollercoaster closure began on January 8, 2024, and a Disney spokesperson has told WDWMagic that it will reopen in the summer of 2024. Disney has also confirmed that the closure is a routine refurbishment, and no changes will be made to the theme.

According to a recent report from People, Steven Tyler is healing from his recent vocal injury. While hosting his 5th annual Jam for Janie Grammys viewing party - which benefits Janie's Fund, the non-profit Tyler created to help girls who have experienced abuse and neglect - the 75-year-old Aerosmith singer explained how he's recovering after he fractured his larynx in 2023.

"My throat's been better, but it is on the mend," he told attendees of the party, held at the Hollywood Palladium.

His daughter, Mia Tyler, tells People her dad is "much better" - although she confirmed he is not quite following doctor's orders. "He's not supposed to be talking sometimes, so I have to literally yell at him and be like, 'You can't be on the phone with me right now, lets just text,'" she says, adding that he talks to his phone instead of typing. "You can't shut him up — he can't close that mouth," she teases, adding he is "very healthy."