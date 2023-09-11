AEROSMITH Postpones Several Shows After STEVEN TYLER Suffers Vocal Cord Damage
September 11, 2023, 55 minutes ago
After only three shows, Aerosmith's "Peace Out" Farewell Tour has temporarily ground to a halt. Earlier this evening, singer Steven Tyler issued the following statement:
“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.
Currently, Aerosmith is expected to resume their "Peace Out" Farewell Tour, with special guests The Black Crowes, on October 11 in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena.
Four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends, Aerosmith, kicked off their farewell tour, Peace Out, with special guest The Black Crowes on Saturday, September 2 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
The electrifying show, performed in an immersive 360° production, garnered rave reviews from critics. The Associated Press lauded it as "positively brilliant," while USA Today noted that “the band was in peak form for this victory lap." Echoing this sentiment, the Philadelphia Inquirer praised Aerosmith’s "ability to make such a grand-scale performance feel like a raw and raucous club date,” while PEOPLE described the show as “epic,” declaring that "Aerosmith is peacing out with a bang.”
Produced by Live Nation, this monumental 40-date North American tour includes stops at iconic arenas across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year’s Eve 2023.
With THX’s Certified Live! high-fidelity experience, each arena is calibrated with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com. Information on VIP packages is available at aerosmith.com/vip.
Aerosmith's Peace Out tour dates are listed below.
September
12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - POSTPONED
15 - Chicago, IL - United Center - POSTPONED
18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - POSTPONED
21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - POSTPONED
24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - POSTPONED
27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - POSTPONED
October
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November
1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
December
1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
January 2024
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
February 2024
14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
26 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena
29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
(Photos - Aaron Perry)