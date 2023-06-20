AEROSMITH Reveal Details For New Greatest Hits Multi-Format Release, Available In August; Video Trailer

June 20, 2023, an hour ago

Today, Aerosmith announces their ultimate Greatest Hits, landing August 18 in multiple sweeping configurations including merchandise fan packs, new apparel, and accessory collections.

Available formats:

- Super Deluxe 4LP on color vinyl *
 - Numbered 2LP on 180g black vinyl with alternate cover *
 - Limited Edition CD with 2000's image & band logo*
 - Deluxe 4LP on 180g black vinyl
- 2LP on black vinyl
 - LP on black vinyl
 - Deluxe 3CD with photo booklet
 - CD with photo booklet

 * Aerosmith Store Exclusive

The Super Deluxe Limited Edition boasts - for the first time ever - 44 tracks spanning Aerosmith's five-decade career on 180g custom color vinyl. Featuring "Dream On," "Walk This Way," "Sweet Emotion," "Crazy," "Cryin'," "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," and many more. Stunning live photography and band photos across their entire career in premium book-style sleeves, plus four black and white lithographs.

All configurations are available to pre-order for a limited time exclusively in Aerosmith's Official Store. Watch a video trailer below.

Super Deluxe tracklisting:

Tracklist

Side A
"Mama Kin"
"Dream On"
"Lord Of The Thighs"
"Same Old Song And Dance" [single version]
"Train Kept A-Rollin'"
"S.O.S. (Too Bad)"

Side B
"Seasons Of Wither"
"Walk This Way"
"Big Ten Inch Record"
"Adam's Apple"
"Sweet Emotion"
"Toys In The Attic"

Side C
"Back In The Saddle"
"Last Child"
"Combination"
"Nobody's Fault"
"Home Tonight"
"Bright Light Fright"

Side D
"Draw The Line"
"Kings And Queens" [single version]
"Let The Music Do The Talking"
"Walk This Way" with RUN-D.M.C.
"Hangman Jury"

Side E
"Dude (Looks Like A Lady)"
"Rag Doll" [Live]
"Angel" [Single Version]
"Monkey On My Back"
"What It Takes" [CHR Single Edit]

Side F
"Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun"
"Love In An Elevator"
"The Other Side"
"Get A Grip"
"Amazing" [CHR Single Edit]

Side G
"Livin' On The Edge" [CHR Edit]
"Cryin'"
"Eat The Rich"
"Crazy" [Radio Edit]
"Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)"

Side H
"Pink"
"Nine Lives"
"I Don't Want To Miss A Thing"
"Jaded"
"Just Push Play" [Radio Remix]
"We All Fall Down"



