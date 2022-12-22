AEROSMITH's BRAD WHITFORD Talks Musical Beginnings, Inspiration, And Guitars In New Episode Of "The Collection"; Video

Gibson has released the latest episode in their series, "The Collection". A message follows:

"If we were to ask you to name one of your favorite US rock bands from the last 50 years, odds are Aerosmith would be at the top of your list. The band has earned over twenty top 40 singles, 4 Grammys, and an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Guitarist Brad Whitford has been there since the beginning and has some pretty cool Toys In The Attic to show for it. Join host Mark Agnesi as he talks musical beginnings, inspiration, and of course, guitars with Brad in this episode of The Collection.”

Earlier this month, Aerosmith issued the following update in regards to the band's Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live inside Park MGM.

"To all our fans... We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year! Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase."