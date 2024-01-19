AEROSMITH's Greatest Hits And "Dream On" Return To The Billboard Charts

Already one of the most successful rock bands of all time, Aerosmith still claims a fan base that has never stopped listening to the Boston legends, reports Forbes. While their charting heyday may largely be past them, the group still manages to find a spot on a number of Billboard’s lists almost every week. This frame, as they hold on a pair of tallies, the band also finds their way back to two others as consumption of some of their most beloved works increases.

On Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart, which ranks the most-consumed titles in the U.S. classified simply as rock, Aerosmith returns with one of their most popular full-lengths. The band’s Greatest Hits is back on the tally at No. 24, and Aerosmith scores the highest-ranking entrant this frame. Greatest Hits isn’t new to the Top Rock Albums chart - it’s actually racked up 13 turns on the list - but it wasn’t present last frame.

At the same time that their compilation is performing well, one of Aerosmith’s biggest hits is also back. “Dream On” reappears on the latest edition of the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. That tally tracks only the bestselling tunes in America that fit under the “hard rock” label.

Read the full report at Forbes.

Back in December, Aerosmith announced that "Dream On" has now been streamed over 1 billion times on Spotify.

"Dream On" is featured on Aerosmith's self-titled debut album, released on January 5, 1973. The single, Aerosmith's first big hit, was issued on June 27, 1973.

Aerosmith took to social media to thank their fans for helping them reach the milestone. See below: