AEROSMITH Share "Rocksimus Maximus Tour At Comerica Park, Detroit, MI (September 7, 2003)" From The Vault; Video Streaming

In continued celebration of their 50th anniversary, the four-time Grammy Award-winning and Diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith, (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer), recently launched 50 Years Live!: From The Aerosmith Vaults, the band’s new “official bootleg” streaming concert series featuring five deep, archival, and unreleased multi-camera live shows from Aerosmith’s vast personal vaults.

Available now is Rocksimus Maximus Tour at Comerica Park, Detroit, MI (September 7, 2003). Watch below.

Aerosmith kicks things into high gear with “Mama Kin” as the band storms through Michigan on the Rocksimus Maximus Tour on September 7, 2003 at Comerica Park. Included are classics such as “Same Old Song And Dance” and “Walk This Way,” as well as “Jaded,” “Love In An Elevator,” and the Grammy Award-winning single “Pink.” Aerosmith brings the incredible night to a close in a cloud of confetti and a frenetic version of “Toys In The Attic.” Unearthed from Aerosmith’s legendary archive for the very first time and remastered in HD from the original master tapes.

For 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, producer Steve Berkowitz, along with long-time Aerosmith employees Tommy Higgins & John Bionelli, combed through the band’s vast Vindaloo Vaults, unearthing a treasure trove of filmed concerts recorded in the original formats of the day, covering the band’s history throughout the decades. With the help of Director and Producer Jennifer LeBeau (Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon), this footage was carefully transferred and converted to digital to help preserve these historic recorded documents. Produced by Steve Berkowitz and Dennis Wolfe, the video and audio restoration was skillfully conducted by Vanderquest UK and Formosa Sound, giving these performances the highest possible visual and sonic quality.

For five consecutive weeks, Aerosmith’s official website and YouTube channel will premiere a different concert every week from each decade. With each show, the band’s official online store will also feature a new collection of exclusive merchandise capsules celebrating each decade. Head here.

Aerosmith are set to return to Las Vegas to bring their critically acclaimed residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild to the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Kicking off September 14 - with shows running through December 11 - the residency is the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos® at Dolby Live. Dolby Live is one of the world’s most technologically advanced performance venues for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/aerosmith.

In addition to their upcoming dates in Las Vegas, Aerosmith is set to perform at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine on September 4 before they head to Boston for a show at the historic Fenway Park on September 8. For ticket information, visit Aerosmith.com.