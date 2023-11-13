AEROSMITH Vocalist STEVEN TYLER Appears On New ZAC BROWN BAND Covers Album

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is featured on the just-released live covers album from Zac Brown Band, reports Deltaplex News.

From The Road, Vol. 1: Covers features 13 performances recorded in various iconic venues over the past ten years, including the Zac Brown Band’s August 9, 2015, show at Boston’s Fenway Park, where they were joined by Steven Tyler for the Aerosmith classic “Sweet Emotion”.

Zac Brown Band’s From The Road, Vol. 1 artwork and tracklisting:

"Bohemian Rhapsody" (Live at The SSE Arena - Wembley - London, UK, 09.25.2015)

"Baba O'Riley" (Live at Fenway Park - Boston, MA - 08.20.2016)

"Enter Sandman" (Live at Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL - 09.14.2014)

"Sabotage" (Live at Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL - 07.16.2023)

"Sweet Emotion" (Featuring Steven Tyler - Live at Fenway Park - Boston, MA - 08.09.2015)

"Whipping Post" (Featuring Marcus King - Live at Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN - 10.17.2021)

"Margaritaville" (Live at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC - 10.05.2023)

"It's A Great Day To Be Alive" (Featuring Darrell Scott - Live at Fenway Park - Boston, MA - 06.16.2018)

"Eleanor Rigby" (Featuring Darrell Scott and Mark O'Connor Band - Live at Fenway Park - Boston, MA - 06.16.2018)

"With A Little Help From My Friends" (Featuring Darrell Scott and Mark O'Connor Band - Live at Fenway Park - Boston, MA - 06.16.2018)

"Neon" (Featuring John Mayer - Live at Southern Ground Music & Food Festival - Nashville, TN - 09.22.2012)

"Use Somebody" (Live at Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA - 08.25.2019)

"The Way You Look Tonight" (Live at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA - 06.04.2016)

(Photo - Aaron Perry)