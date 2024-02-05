AEROSMITH Vocalist STEVEN TYLER - "My Throat's Been Better But It's On The Mend"

Steven Tyler is healing from his recent vocal injury, reports People Magazine. While hosting his 5th annual Jam for Janie Grammys viewing party — which benefits Janie's Fund, the non-profit Tyler created to help girls who have experienced abuse and neglect — the 75-year-old Aerosmith singer explained how he's recovering after he fractured his larynx in 2023.

"My throat's been better, but it is on the mend," he told attendees of the party, held at the Hollywood Palladium.

His daughter, Mia Tyler, tells People her dad is "much better" — although she confirmed he is not quite following doctor's orders. "He's not supposed to be talking sometimes, so I have to literally yell at him and be like, 'You can't be on the phone with me right now, lets just text,'" she says, adding that he talks to his phone instead of typing. "You can't shut him up — he can't close that mouth," she teases, adding he is "very healthy."

In September 2023, four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends, Aerosmith, were forced to postpone scheduled dates on their Peace Out farewell tour. The following message from the band explains the situation:

"To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled Peace Out shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Steven Tyler adds: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

Aerosmith continue: "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase."