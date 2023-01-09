AEROSMITH Wrote Country Song Knowing Fans Would Hate It, But Still Landed A Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Is it a hidden gem, or a no brainer hit hiding in plain sight? Even though today’s song broke the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and claimed #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart, 'What it Takes' by Aerosmith has faded into obscurity since its moment of glory. Which is a huge oversight, because it's one of the best songs in its genre from one of the biggest bands in the world. It came from one of the best rock albums of 1989 in Pump, which also included the hits 'Love In An Elevator' and 'Janie's Got A Gun' and get this, the song started out as a country western song but Steve Tyler and Joe Perry knew they could never get away with that, so Tyler gave it a no holds barred hard rock twang, which molded into a fierce power ballad that set an all time record for the most repeated lyrics in a top 10 hit. Story is next on Professor Of Rock."