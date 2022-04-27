AEROSMITH’s JOE PERRY Sells Massachusetts Estate For $4.1 Million; Photos

Brook Haven Farm, the custom home of Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is back in the news this spring, reports American Luxury. The fleet-finger Les Paul slinger initially listed the Massachusetts property in the late summer of last year, asking $4.5 million. The estate went to a new owner in the first week of the month, closing at $4.1 million.

The property is located in Duxbury, a bucolic corner of the state, and is located down the road from the Duxbury Yacht Club. The 7.18-acre estate’s two houses combine for a total of five bedrooms and six baths across 7,181 sq. ft. of interior space.

An idyllic spot with salt marsh in the distance, the property served as a quiet home base for the rocker. The unhurried atmosphere of the place is given ample expression in the water feature that distinguishes the entry to the main house. Interiors include a barn-like, pine plank-clad great room with a soaring ceiling and a stacked stone fireplace. Artisanal touches from its build era — it dates to 1974 — include stained glass.

