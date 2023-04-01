AEROSMITH’s STEVEN TYLER Seeks Dismissal Of Woman's Sex Abuse Accusation Lawsuit

According to CBSNews.com, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges he had an illicit relationship with her when she was 16 years old, and he was 25.

The woman maintains her life was "shattered" when Tyler released memoirs characterizing his alleged abuses of her as "a romantic, loving relationship" without her knowledge or consent to obtain fame and financial benefit for himself and his managers, agents and publishers.

Tyler's court papers state that the plaintiff's claims are fully or partially barred by alleged consent on her part and that he had at least qualified immunity as her one-time guardian.

The complaint filed by Julia Misley (previously known as Julia Holcomb) on December 27th, in Los Angeles County Superior Court under the California Child Victims Act, accused the Aerosmith frontman of sexual assault, coercion of an abortion, and involuntary infamy. Misley, now 65, alleges that Tyler, 74, used his fame and status to "groom, manipulate, exploit, [and] sexually assault" her over the course of three years, beginning when she was 16 and he was in his mid-20s.

Tyler's attorneys argue that Tyler's actions were legitimate, justified and in good-faith.

