AETERNUS Signs With Agonia Records

Agonia Records has announced the signing of Norwegian dark metal forefathers Aeternus. The band is putting final touches to its new album, set for release later this year.

"For those of you who have been following us on our social media channels, it is no secret that we have been recording a new album," comments Aeternus. "We're happy to announce that we've signed to Agonia Records to release this beast. Agonia’s hard work and dedication to their artists has been very well noticed and we believe they will be a great match for us to take the next step."

Aeternus was formed by vocalist / guitarist Ares in 1993 in Bergen, Norway. Aeternus pioneered the genre dark metal; combining black metal and death metal with elements of classical and folk music. The band creates its trademark sound by layering superlative guitar playing and haunting, melodic interludes.

Upon releasing the demo Walk My Path, in 1994, Aeternus was signed to View Beyond Records, who later released their cult classic Dark Sorcery in 1995. Hammerheart Records subsequently signed the band and released their debut album, Beyond The Wandering Moon, in 1997. This led to a long period of touring for the band throughout the '90s and into the new millennium. During this era, Aeternus toured alongside: Deicide, Behemoth, Cannibal Corpse, Mayhem, Emperor, Marduk, 1349 and Aura Noir, among others.

Following a number of lineup changes and restructuring, 2013 began a new era for the band with the release of …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth. Of the original lineup, only the founding member Ares remained. With a new spirit taking hold in the band, after years of silence, Aeternus returned to the stage, touring in Europe and playing a large number of festivals. This era also sees the band perform their first appearance in the US at the Maryland Deathfest in front of a packed venue.

In 2018, Aeternus released their eighth and most recent album, Heathen. In support of the release, the band did their first Latin American tour; playing in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. They also played a few festivals in Europe, until the pandemic stopped the band's live activity and future show plans. Aeternus spent this period productively, creating their ninth studio album, due for release in 2023.

(Photo credit: Henning Berg)