AETHER REALM, IRON KINGDOM, BOREALIS, And More Confirmed For Vancouver’s Hyperspace Metalfest 2024

Canada's premier melodic and power metal festival Hyperspace Metal Fest returns for its 5th edition after selling out its first two of three nights during its 2023 event. Gearing up to present its 2024 lineup, HMF has announced its first batch to perform at the festival from April 11 to 13 in Vancouver, BC at Wise Hall and Rickshaw Theatre.

The HMF 2024 lineup will feature headliners Greenville, North Carolina's Æther Realm set to unleash their blend of melodic death metal and folk metal, with lyrical themes of fantasy and mythology. They are joined by festival alumni local Vancouver heavy metal warriors Iron Kingdom, who have been touring hard for their new and fifth album The Blood Of Creation.

Making their first appearance at HMF will be Borealis, a power/progressive metal band from Orangeville, Ontario. Their latest album Illusions has gotten praise from across the metal community, Other bands joining the lineup will be Edmonton's Tyler Dory Trio, Calgary's Osyron and much more to be later announced. (1st batch of bands listed below).

Festival organizer Joey Hockin of Journeyman Productions adds:

"Here we go with another Hyperspace Metal Festival! This year was absolutely incredible and we are going to keep the momentum up and try to top it again next year! Next year will feature many bands' first appearances in Vancouver including Aether Realm, Borealis, Tylor Dory Trio, Transgressive, Syryn, and Balrogath! Watch for the rest of the lineup to be announced in the fall and we'll see you all again next April!"

Hyperspace Metal Festival V:

April 11-13, 2024

3 Day Pass - $90

Thursday & Friday - The Wise Hall 1882 Adanac St, Vancouver

Doors 6PM $30

Saturday - Rickshaw Theatre - 254 E Hastings, Vancouver

Doors 7PM $40

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and stay tuned for updates on the Facebook event page.

1st Batch of Bands for 2024 HMF Lineup:

Aether Realm (Greenville, NC)

Iron Kingdom (Vancouver, BC)

Borealis (Orangeville, ON)

Tylor Dory Trio (Edmonton, AB)

Transgressive (Arizona)

Osyron (Calgary, AB)

Syryn (Calgary, AB)

Naitaka (Kelowna, BC)

Balrogath (Calgary, AB)

Odinfist (Okanagan, BC)