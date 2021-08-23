AETHER REALM Release "Guardian" One Take Vocal & Piano Playthrough; Video
North Carolina's Aether Realm recently announced their upcoming US tour dates with headliners Unleash The Archers and fellow special guests Seven Kingdoms. In anticipation of the dates kicking off next week, the band not only unveiled their latest music video for "Cycle" last month, but have now revealed another new video, this time in the form of a one take vocal and piano playthrough of their single, "Guardian".
Frontman Vincent "Jake" Jones says: “Well, we’d gone to LGTBZ studio with the video team for a completely different project that you’ll be hearing about very soon, and Kris Hilbert had this nice Kawai piano just beckoning to me. We had some time to kill, and I’d been practicing a lot of piano lately. I thought 'hey, let’s knock out a quick piano/vocal video'... Hell, one of these days we may start lugging a piano around with us.”
As mentioned above, Aether Realm will join headliners Unleash The Archers and fellow special guests Seven Kingdoms on a US tour this fall, kicking off in Minneapolis, MN on September 1 at Cabooze. The tour will visit several major cities before coming to an end in Seattle, WA on September 26 at El Corazon.
Dates:
September
1 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
2 - Chicago, IL - Reggies (Sold Out)
3 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
5 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
7 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
8 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
12 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
14 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
16 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
17 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre (Sold Out)
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
21 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
22 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
23 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
24 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater
25 - Portland, OR - Dante's
26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Aether Realm is:
Vincent "Jake" Jones - bass, vocals
Heinrich Arnold - guitar, vocals
Tyler Gresham - drums
Donny Burbage - guitar
(Photo - Bryce Chapman)