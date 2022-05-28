AFTER FOREVER - 15th Anniversary Reissue Of Self-Titled Album Released; Second Single "Lonely" Streaming

Symphonic metal masters After Forever are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their self-titled swansong album, After Forever (2007), and to celebrate the band has released a special reissue of the album - completely remastered by Darius van Helfteren and featuring two rare Japanese bonus tracks. The first is the beautiful piano ballad, "Lonely", and the other is a catchy progressive symphonic metal anthem named "Sweet Enclosure".

Keyboardist Joost van den Broek comments: "I’m very happy and proud that now this album will be re-released and hopefully gains new attention, which in my opinion it fully deserves. I feel this album indeed has become a summum of what we were as a band; the amazing and intense vocals of Floor, the punchy tight drums of Andre, the great and characteristic riffs and solos of Sander, the rock ’n roll and attitude of Bas, the signature sound of Luuk, all wrapped in an epic symphonic blanket.

My thankfulness goes to all the fans that still today carry the flag of After Forever high, every one in our business team for making this possible, Gordon our producer, the Rooftop studios, the guest musicians on the album, our families for eternal support, but most of all to my former bandmates for giving me the time of my life!"

Check out the new single "Lonely" below.

Singer Floor Jansen comments: "I am very glad to see this album revamped and presented once again. I am still so proud of it and consider it our best work! It brings back happy memories of rehearsal sessions in extreme temperatures with good laughs and wonderful recording sessions in the middle of the Dutch countryside. Singing these songs live is something I will miss forever and rocking with our loyal fans too. Thank you for all the magnificent years and I hope you can enjoy this album, maybe for the first time, maybe once again!"

Out May 27th the album was released digitally, on CD and vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Discord"

"Evoke"

"Transitory"

"Energize Me"

"Equally Destructive"

"Withering Time"

"De-Energized"

"Cry With A Smile"

"Envision"

"Who I Am"

"Dreamflight"

"Empty Memories"

"Lonely"

"Sweet Enclosure"

"Sweet Enclosure":

After Forever are:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Sander Gommans - Guitar, Grunts

Bas Maas - Guitar, Vocals

Luuk van Gerven - Bass

André Borgman - Drums

Joost van den Broek - Keyboard