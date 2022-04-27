AFTER FOREVER Launch Pre-Order For 15th Anniversary Reissue Of Self-Titled Album; First Single "Sweet Enclosure" Streaming

Symphonic metal masters After Forever are soon approaching the 15th anniversary of their self-titled swansong album, After Forever (2007), and to celebrate this anniversary, the band will release a special reissue of the album - completely remastered by Darius van Helfteren and featuring two rare Japanese bonus tracks. The first is the beautiful piano ballad, "Lonely", and the other is a catchy progressive symphonic metal anthem named "Sweet Enclosure", which has been released today. Listen here, and below.

Singer Floor Jansen comments: "I am very glad to see this album revamped and presented once again. I am still so proud of it and consider it our best work! It brings back happy memories of rehearsal sessions in extreme temperatures with good laughs and wonderful recording sessions in the middle of the Dutch countryside. Singing these songs live is something I will miss forever and rocking with our loyal fans too. Thank you for all the magnificent years and I hope you can enjoy this album, maybe for the first time, maybe once again!"

Out May 27, the album will be released digitally, on CD and vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Discord"

"Evoke"

"Transitory"

"Energize Me"

"Equally Destructive"

"Withering Time"

"De-Energized"

"Cry With A Smile"

"Envision"

"Who I Am"

"Dreamflight"

"Empty Memories"

"Lonely"

"Sweet Enclosure"

"Sweet Enclosure":

After Forever are:

Floor Jansen - Vocals

Sander Gommans - Guitar, Grunts

Bas Maas - Guitar, Vocals

Luuk van Gerven - Bass

André Borgman - Drums

Joost van den Broek - Keyboard