AFTER INFINITY Releases “Do What You’ve Got To Do” Video; Album Out Now

Finnish symphonic power metal band After Infinity has finally released the long-awaited self-titled debut album via Mauste Records. Featuring 9 tracks for over 41 minutes playing time, “After Infinity” includes the song “Do What You’ve Got To Do” for which an official video is now available:

Zsolt Szilagyi, mastermind of the project, has stated about “Do What You’ve Got To Do”:

“The loss of a loved one is one of the saddest and most terrifying things we have to face during our lives, and there’s no escaping it. Sometimes the only thing we can do is say “goodbye”. In the music video, a widow finds a note from her late husband, who wanted to take his wife on one final date. Leonard F. Guillan's emotive lead vocals add a beautiful and powerful dimension to this compelling Finnish metal track.”

After Infinity seamlessly blends the raw energy of heavy metal, the epic allure of power metal, and the soulful melodies of hard rock, offering a dynamic and thought-provoking sonic journey. The choruses are catchy, the riffs are heavy, and the ballads are emotional. The 5 featured singers are sure to keep the sound fresh from start to finish.

The lyrical themes navigate the darker realms of life such as war, political turmoil, and loss, reflecting on the challenges faced in the world today. Despite the weight of these topics, the album strives to discover silver linings and illuminate the light at the end of the tunnel.

Crafted for a diverse audience, this album appeals to those who appreciate both the intensity of metal and the depth of meaningful storytelling. Whether you're a metal enthusiast or someone seeking profound narratives within music, After Infinity's debut promises an immersive experience that resonates long after the final chord.

Music, lyrics and arrangements by Zsolt Szilagyi. Mixed and co-production by Benji Connelly (Everfrost, Metal de Facto) and mastered by Mika Jussila at Finnvox studios. Photo by Lauri “Läpä” Koivusalo. Logo designed by Musicpro1o1. Album cover by Zsolt Szilagyi.