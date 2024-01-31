AFTER INFINITY Share “Crown Of Clowns” Single Feat. MIKAEL SALO On Vocals

Finland’s symphonic power metallers After Infinity have released a new single, entitled “Crown Of Clowns” via Mauste Records. This time the vocal duties are handled by Mikael Salo (Everfrost, Metal De Facto).

The band’s mastermind Zsolt Szilagyi on “Crown Of Clowns”:

“Do you know that feeling you get when politics makes you lose your mind, and you decide it's best to just let the idiots set the world on fire? This song is about that feeling.”

After Infinity is a Finnish band formed by guitarist and songwriter Zsolt Szilagyi, known for his work with Dreamtale and Frozen Factory. The band's music encompasses a wide range of power and heavy metal styles, featuring dynamic compositions that seamlessly blend heavy guitar riffs, epic orchestrations, and powerful vocals with soft piano melodies and soulful singing. Their catchy and beautiful melodies are sure to captivate listeners.

Music, lyrics and arrangements by Zsolt Szilagyi. Mixed and co-production by Benji Connelly (Everfrost, Metal de Facto) and mastered by Mika Jussila at Finnvox studios. Photo by Lauri “Läpä” Koivusalo. Logo designed by Musicpro1o1. Single cover by Zsolt Szilagyi.