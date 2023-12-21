AFTER INFINITY - Symphonic Power Metal Band Shares "Without You" Single & Video

Finnish symphonic power metallers, After Infinity, are back with a new powerful single, entitled “Without You”, and released via Mauste Records. This time the vocal duties are handled by Nitte Valo who is known for his work with the Finnish power metal band Dreamtale.



Stream and download “Without You” on the main digital platforms (Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer), and a video can be viewed below.

The band’s mastermind Zsolt Szilagyi has stated about “Without You”: “When writing this song, I looked for inspiration in the late 80s rock and metal ballads from bands such as Skid Row, Bon Jovi, and Whitesnake. In the vocal recording session, Nitte explored different ways of singing, and we found a good mix of emotions in her voice.”

After Infinity is a Finnish band formed by guitarist and songwriter Zsolt Szilagyi, known for his work with Dreamtale and Frozen Factory. The band's music encompasses a wide range of power and heavy metal styles, featuring dynamic compositions that seamlessly blend heavy guitar riffs, epic orchestrations, and powerful vocals with soft piano melodies and soulful singing. Their catchy and beautiful melodies are sure to captivate listeners.

Music, lyrics and arrangement by Zsolt Szilagyi. Mixed and co-produced by Benji Connelly (Everfrost, Metal de Facto) and mastered by Mika Jussila at Finnvox studios. Photo by Lauri “Läpä” Koivusalo. Logo designed by Musicpro1o1. Single cover by Zsolt Szilagyi.

After Infinity is:

Nitte Valo - Vocals

Zsolt Szilagyi - Guitars, Keyboards, co-producer

Roi Partanen - Bass