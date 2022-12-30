AFTERMATH Release New Single And Music Video "Transform & Disrupt"

Aftermath have released their new single, "Transform & Disrupt", to all major outlets. This is the second single from the forthcoming album, No Time To Waste, due out on March 17.

"To Transform and Disrupt the educational system is the message of this track. 'History is written by the victors' according to the famous saying, but the saying left out that real knowledge and information is also controlled by them. The education system that we all go through has brainwashed us and indoctrinated us into believing what 'they' want us to accept as reality. This allows them to control everything and until we understand that and transform and disrupt this machine, we will never truly be free," says Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis.

The official music video can be seen below:

The band will release their new album, No Time To Waste, on March 17. This marks the third album in a trilogy, and is a departure from the previous dark, concept album installment in the trilogy. It also includes the band’s re-imagining of the John Lennon classic, "Give Peace A Chance".

Lineup:

Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis - Vocals

Steve Sacco - Guitar

Ray Schmidt - Drums

George Lagis - Bass