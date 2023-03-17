AFTERMATH Releases “We Can Do This Together” Music Video; No Time To Waste Album Out Now

Aftermath have released their highly anticipated new album, No Time to Waste via Zoid Entertainment/TLG/INgrooves today, March 17, 2023. This marks the third album in a trilogy, and is a departure from the previous dark, concept album installment in the trilogy.

"We are really proud of this album. It completes a trilogy of albums that began with our debut. Written in the darkest period in modern history, we actually wrote this one as an album of hope. We streamlined it from our previous dark concept record. The ten songs on this album are heavy and energized. It’s a metal record with a message and that message is we can do this together but we have no time to waste." - Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis.

To celebrate the release of No Time To Waste, the band released the official music video for single "We Can Do This Together" from acclaimed director Alex Zarek.

Lineup:

Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis - Vocals

Steve Sacco - Guitar

Ray Schmidt - Drums

George Lagis - Bass