AFTERMATH Releases “We Don’t Want A Riot” Lyric Video

Aftermath has unveiled the official lyric video for their single "We Don't Want A Riot," set to release on May 10 via TLG|ZOID through Virgin Music Group. The track originally featured on the album No Time To Waste, which debuted on March 17, 2023.

Charlie Tsiolis, vocalist of Aftermath, shared insights on the single, stating, "Musically, 'We Don't Want A Riot' channels the punk undertones reminiscent of our earlier work, with an infectious riff. Our aim was for the song's message to resonate with that authentic punk energy. We recognize the timely relevance of the song's message, which transcends political divides. It's a plea for peace, devoid of partisan affiliations, urging listeners to transcend the constraints of party politics."

Aftermath unleashed their highly awaited masterpiece, No Time To Waste, through Zoid Entertainment/TLG/INgrooves on March 17, 2023. This release stands as the triumphant conclusion to a powerful trilogy, representing a notable departure from the somber tones of its predecessor.

Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis shared, "We take immense pride in this album, a culmination of a trilogy that commenced with our debut. Crafted during a challenging era in contemporary history, No Time To Waste emerges as an anthem of hope. In contrast to our previous dark conceptual endeavor, we've refined this record. The ten tracks within are both weighty and charged, delivering a potent metal experience coupled with a profound message - that collectively, we can overcome, but time is of the essence."

Lineup:

Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis - Vocals

Steve Sacco - Guitar

Ray Schmidt - Drums

George Lagis - Bass