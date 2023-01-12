AGNOSTIC FRONT Announce European Mini-Tour
January 12, 2023, an hour ago
Silent Night(s)? No, there wasn't any sign of contemplation for New York hardcore veterans Agnostic Front in late 2022 who keep touring the world relentlessly, following the release of their latest studio album, Get Loud!, which hit the shelves on November 8, 2019: the band finished last year with a bang in the form of another 10-date US East coast run and now they are set to pay Germany a visit next month to play four concerts across the country which will culminate in a headlining performance at Liège, Belgium's Warzone Metal Fest. Come by, let's open up those pits!
NxYxHxCx Tour 2023:
February
21 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
22 - Cham, Germany - L.A.
23 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
24 - Immenhausen, Germany - Akku
25 - Liège, Belgium - Warzone Metal Fest vs. 6K Fest
Get tickets here.
More dates:
May
26- 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival
June
15-18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
August
17 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
Agnostic Front are:
Roger Miret - vocals
Vinnie Stigma - guitars
Craig Silverman - guitars
Mike Gallo - bass
Danny Lamagna - drums
(Photo - Jörg Baumgarten)