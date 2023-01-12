AGNOSTIC FRONT Announce European Mini-Tour

Silent Night(s)? No, there wasn't any sign of contemplation for New York hardcore veterans Agnostic Front in late 2022 who keep touring the world relentlessly, following the release of their latest studio album, Get Loud!, which hit the shelves on November 8, 2019: the band finished last year with a bang in the form of another 10-date US East coast run and now they are set to pay Germany a visit next month to play four concerts across the country which will culminate in a headlining performance at Liège, Belgium's Warzone Metal Fest. Come by, let's open up those pits!

NxYxHxCx Tour 2023:

February

21 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

22 - Cham, Germany - L.A.

23 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

24 - Immenhausen, Germany - Akku

25 - Liège, Belgium - Warzone Metal Fest vs. 6K Fest

Get tickets here.

More dates:

May

26- 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

June

15-18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

August

17 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

Agnostic Front are:

Roger Miret - vocals

Vinnie Stigma - guitars

Craig Silverman - guitars

Mike Gallo - bass

Danny Lamagna - drums

(Photo - Jörg Baumgarten)