AGNOSTIC FRONT To Embark On European Summer Run In June

New York hardcore veterans, Agnostic Front, recently returned home from a German/Belgian mini-tour including four completely sold-out shows. It's reason enough for the quintet to announce another 17-date run across the continent today.

Taking place in June 2023, the upcoming journey won't only lead their way to German and Belgian stages once again - this time in the form of a stop at renowned Graspop Metal Meeting - but also to France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and even Greece.

Polish your boots and get those tickets which are on sale now, here.

NxYxHxCx Tour 2023:

June

1 - Essen, Germany - Turock

2 - Vitry-sur-Seine, France - Le Kilowatt

3 - Saint-Jean-de-Védas (Montpellier), France - Secret Place

4 - Marseille, France - Le Molotov

5 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Sala Jimmy Jazz

6 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Sala Malatesta

7 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

8 - Madrid, Spain - Copérnico The Club

09 - Almàssera (Valencia), Spain - Rock City

10 - Badalona (Barcelona), Spain - Estraperlo (Club del Ritme)

11 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine

12 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

13 - Athens, Greece - An Club

14 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

15 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

16 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Halle)

More upcoming live dates:

April

1 - Rincón, Puerto Rico - Ramas Fest

May

26- 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

August

17 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

