AGNOSTIC FRONT To Embark On European Summer Run In June
March 9, 2023, an hour ago
New York hardcore veterans, Agnostic Front, recently returned home from a German/Belgian mini-tour including four completely sold-out shows. It's reason enough for the quintet to announce another 17-date run across the continent today.
Taking place in June 2023, the upcoming journey won't only lead their way to German and Belgian stages once again - this time in the form of a stop at renowned Graspop Metal Meeting - but also to France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and even Greece.
Polish your boots and get those tickets which are on sale now, here.
NxYxHxCx Tour 2023:
June
1 - Essen, Germany - Turock
2 - Vitry-sur-Seine, France - Le Kilowatt
3 - Saint-Jean-de-Védas (Montpellier), France - Secret Place
4 - Marseille, France - Le Molotov
5 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Sala Jimmy Jazz
6 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Sala Malatesta
7 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club
8 - Madrid, Spain - Copérnico The Club
09 - Almàssera (Valencia), Spain - Rock City
10 - Badalona (Barcelona), Spain - Estraperlo (Club del Ritme)
11 - Geneva, Switzerland - L'Usine
12 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
13 - Athens, Greece - An Club
14 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
15 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
16 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9
17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Halle)
More upcoming live dates:
April
1 - Rincón, Puerto Rico - Ramas Fest
May
26- 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival
August
17 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
(Photo - Lad & Misfit Photography)