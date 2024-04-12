AGNOSTIC FRONT To Return To Europe With "Urban Decay Tour"

With their latest offering, Get Loud!, turning 5 years old this year (released on November 8, 2019), NYHC legends, Agnostic Front, have announced yet another European run in support of the album.

The run consisting of 24 appearances will see the band enter the stages of 10 festivals and 14 concert halls all across the continent but also share the stage with acts such as the Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, and Madball at select dates under the "Urban Decay" banner. Full details are below; tickets are on sale at agnosticfront.com.

Dates:

June

13 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

14 - Gardelegen, Germany - Metal Frenzy Festival

15 - Chojnice, Poland - InterTony Festiwal

16 - Torgau-Entenfang, Germany - Ain't Like You Festival

17 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Eightball Club

18 - Athens, Greece - Arch Club Live Stage

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

20 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

21 - Novi Sad, Serbia - SKCNS Fabrika

22 - Košice, Slovakia - Collosseum Club

23 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek (w/ DROPKICK MURPHYS, BAD RELIGION)

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

25 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Loose Club

26 - Grenoble, France - Summum (w/ DROPKICK MURPHYS, MADBALL)

27 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

28 - Münster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest

29 - Geiselwind, Germany - Mission Ready Festival

30 - Tábor, Czech Republic - Mighty Sounds

July

1 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

2 - Legnano (MI), Italy - Rugby Sound Festival

3 - Freiburg, Germany - Crash Musikkeller

4 - Wasquehal, France - Before Ieper Hardcore Fest

5 - Emmen, Netherlands - Pitfest

6 - Gierle, Belgium - Sjock Festival

(Photo - Lad & Misfit Photography)