AGNOSTIC FRONT To Return To Europe With "Urban Decay Tour"
April 12, 2024, 50 minutes ago
With their latest offering, Get Loud!, turning 5 years old this year (released on November 8, 2019), NYHC legends, Agnostic Front, have announced yet another European run in support of the album.
The run consisting of 24 appearances will see the band enter the stages of 10 festivals and 14 concert halls all across the continent but also share the stage with acts such as the Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, and Madball at select dates under the "Urban Decay" banner. Full details are below; tickets are on sale at agnosticfront.com.
Dates:
June
13 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
14 - Gardelegen, Germany - Metal Frenzy Festival
15 - Chojnice, Poland - InterTony Festiwal
16 - Torgau-Entenfang, Germany - Ain't Like You Festival
17 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Eightball Club
18 - Athens, Greece - Arch Club Live Stage
19 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
20 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
21 - Novi Sad, Serbia - SKCNS Fabrika
22 - Košice, Slovakia - Collosseum Club
23 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek (w/ DROPKICK MURPHYS, BAD RELIGION)
24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
25 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Loose Club
26 - Grenoble, France - Summum (w/ DROPKICK MURPHYS, MADBALL)
27 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9
28 - Münster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest
29 - Geiselwind, Germany - Mission Ready Festival
30 - Tábor, Czech Republic - Mighty Sounds
July
1 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
2 - Legnano (MI), Italy - Rugby Sound Festival
3 - Freiburg, Germany - Crash Musikkeller
4 - Wasquehal, France - Before Ieper Hardcore Fest
5 - Emmen, Netherlands - Pitfest
6 - Gierle, Belgium - Sjock Festival
(Photo - Lad & Misfit Photography)