AGNOSTIC FRONT To Return To European Stages With "Get Louder! Tour" In August

There's no way to stop or even mute hardcore veterans Agnostic Front. Nine countries, 16 gigs: After having just laid waste to European stages and being warmly welcomed by enthusiastic crowds in early/mid June, the New York City based collective are proud to announce an additional leg of shows across the continent in support of their current studio album, Get Loud!, which was unleashed on November 8, 2019.

It's not only another tour for themselves, but mostly for their loyal fans and to cement their long-time status in the scene. The run - aptly named Get Louder! Tour - will begin on August 3 and include festival appearances at Romania's Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Slovenia's iconic Punk Rock Holiday, Czechia's Brutal Assault and Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Fest before closing at Reload Festival in Sulingen, Germany on August 18, completed by selected club concerts all over mainland Europe.

The band state: "Europe, thanks for the SOLD OUT and packed out shows last month! Now to present the rest of our summer shows! Get your tickets soon, come sing loud, sing proud! Catch us on the following dates through Europe! All dates are listed below and all tickets are available now: See you in the pit!"

Tickets here.

Get Louder! Tour 2023

August

3 - Kraków, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

4 - Košice, Slovakia - Colloseum Club

5 - Râșnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

6 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Maymunarnika

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

8 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Punk Rock Holiday *SOLD OUT*

9 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

10 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Fest

12 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

13 - Aachen, Germany - Musikbunker

14 - Freiburg, Germany - Crash

15 - Oberhausen, Germany - ResonanzWerk

16 - Braunschweig, Germany - KufA Haus

17 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

18 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

More Agnostic Front live dates:

September

18 - Boston, MA - House of Blues (w/ Rancide and Grade 2)

Agnostic Front are:

Roger Miret - vocals

Vinnie Stigma - guitars

Craig Silverman - guitars

Mike Gallo - bass

Danny Lamagna - drums

(Photo - Lad & Misfit Photography)