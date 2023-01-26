AHAB Announce 2023 European Festival Dates; Confirmed For Maryland Deathfest 2024

Extreme doom metal masters, Ahab, returned on January 13th with their fifth studio album, The Coral Tombs, via Napalm Records. The album is the band’s first full-length offering in eight years.

The band has announced a headline show in Stuttgart, Germany and three festival shows in support of The Coral Tombs. Dares are as follows:

March

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCann (headline show)

May

6 - Pinerolo, Italy - Church Of Crow Fest

June

3 - Helfenberg, Austria - Teifljogd Metalk Open Air 2023

August

17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze 2023

November

4 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival 2023

May 2024

25 - Baltimore, Maryland - Maryland Deathfest

Following their 2015 album, The Boats Of The Glenn Carrig, and the Live Prey release (2020), as usual, the kings of nautik doom – a genre they invented – once again interpret a maritime novel, inspired this time by Jules Verne’s masterpiece 20000 Leagues Under The Sea. Throughout seven new tracks, Ahab take their fans on a new musical journey with Captain Nemo and Professor Arronax. Of their entire discography, The Coral Tombs is arguably the closest the band has come to their sound resembling a real soundtrack: it’s evil, it’s longing, it’s sad, it’s meditative, it’s cavernous, it’s vast, it’s ridiculously epic and as heavy as the colossal squid itself.

To celebrate Ahab's new album in glorious style, today, the German four-piece has shared a video clip for their final, colossal new album single "Mobilis In Mobili".

Guitarist Christian Hector comments: “'Mobilis in mobili' is quite a cavernous journey. Musically, it feels like a tune that goes back to the very first Ahab song ‘The Stream’ from 2004, at times, and even further to the early 90s when death metal exploded. You will know what I mean when you hear that particular riff in the mid section. ‘Mobilis in mobili’ deservedly ended up in our live set, as it’s a pleasure to play it on stage. The video for the third single taken from our new album, The Coral Tombs, was actually recorded during our first live gig on a ship: the MS Stubnitz in Hamburg, Germany.”

The Coral Tombs was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jens Siefert at RAMA Studios in Mannheim, Germany. Along with Ahab’s exceptional vocalist Daniel Droste, the album features guest appearances of Ultha’s Chris Dark as well as none other than the master of extreme doom himself, Greg Chandler – singer and mastermind of Esoteric, who closes the album and an incredible ride through the depths of vast oceans and the abysmal nature of mankind. Ahab not only invented and still steer the ship of their genre, but The Coral Tombs is poised to top 2023 Album Of The Year lists and will see the band sailing again as one of the best extreme doom metal bands of all time.

The Coral Tombs is available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Curacao

- 3LP Die Hard/Slow Vinyl Edition Clear/Orange Marbled in Slipcase

- Music Cassette

- Ltd. Edition Music Cassette (Clear Frosted / recycled plastic)

- 2LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark (Band only)

- Digital Album

- CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

Tracklisting:

"Prof. Arronax’ Descent Into The Vast Oceans"

"Colossus Of The Liquid Graves"

"Mobilis In Mobili"

"The Sea As A Desert"

"A Coral Tomb"

"Ægri Somnia"

"The Mælstrom"

"Colossus Of The Liquid Graves" video:

"Prof. Arronax’ Descent Into The Vast Oceans" lyric video:

