AIRBORN Announce New Live Album, DVD Set For Release On Band’s 25th Anniversary

The power metal trailblazers Airborn from Turin, Italy, have announced a new live album and DVD titled Live Animals, for their their 25th anniversary with a special dedication to the fans. The publication, planned in 2020 but then postponed due to the global pandemic, has been finally set this August. That’s the last show the band played in 2019 before Covid-19 spread out, and will be out short before their comeback on stage as a message of hope and perseverance.

Live Animals will be published as a CD + DVD digisleeve and for digital download at arpmusic.bandcamp.com and on the main platforms. It will be available for preorder from July 19 exclusively at Airborn’s web store airborn.bigcartel.com. The album features three bonus tracks recorded at Airborn’s Born To Fly Festival 2018, the last one for audio CD only. The physical format incudes a heartwarming introduction by Turin’s metal poet Walter Olivetti as well as a copy of the setlist handsigned by the band.

“After every show the tracklists I usually print and share with the guys on stage go like hot cakes among the audience,” says bassist Domenico Buratti. “So we thought it might be cool to include one of them in each copy of the album. Thus, everybody’s happy.”

Frontman Alessio Perardi states: “We're very proud of this live album and enthusiasm was there since the very early mixes. All you will hear comes from the soundboard. Of course we cleaned up unwanted noises in the mix and tried to make everything sound at best, but there are no studio overdubs. It's an Airborn show, pure and simple. 100% fun!”

Live Animals represents the second effort the band took on a live album, after the successful Dinosaurs they published on their 20th anniversary. A release party and a streaming session on Airborn’s YouTube channel are being defined, details will be revealed further on.

Tracklisting:

“The Hero”

“Heavy Metal Wars”

“Who We Are”

“Lizard Secret”

“King Of Fear”

“Wolf Child”

“Here Comes The Claw”

“Sword Of Justice”

“Reign Of The Human Race”

“Terrifying Manhunt”

“Mess We’re In”

“Metal Haters”

“Against The World”

Bonus (Recorded At Born To Fly Festival 2019)

“Defenders Of Planet Earth”

“Born To Fly”

“Metal Gods” (CD only)