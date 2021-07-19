AIRBORN Debut "Metal Haters" Video From Upcoming Live Animals Release

The power metal trailblazers Airborn from Turin, Italy, have dropped the “Metal Haters” video from the upcoming live album and DVD, Live Animals. Watch the clip below. The publication, announced a few days ago, was first planned in 2020 on their 25th anniversary, but then postponed due to the global pandemic and finally set this August.

Live Animals is already available for pre-order, exclusively at Airborn’s webstore, here.

Live Animals will be published as a CD + DVD digisleeve and for digital download at arpmusic.bandcamp.com and on the main platforms. The album features three bonus tracks recorded at Airborn’s Born To Fly Festival 2018, the last one for audio CD only. The physical format includes a heartwarming introduction by Turin’s metal poet Walter Olivetti as well as a copy of the setlist handsigned by the band.

Live Animals represents the second effort the band took on a live album, after the successful Dinosaurs they published on their 20th anniversary. A release party and a streaming session on Airborn’s YouTube channel are being defined, details will be revealed further on.

Tracklisting:

“The Hero”

“Heavy Metal Wars”

“Who We Are”

“Lizard Secret”

“King Of Fear”

“Wolf Child”

“Here Comes The Claw”

“Sword Of Justice”

“Reign Of The Human Race”

“Terrifying Manhunt”

“Mess We’re In”

“Metal Haters”

“Against The World”

Bonus (Recorded At Born To Fly Festival 2019)

“Defenders Of Planet Earth”

“Born To Fly”

“Metal Gods” (CD only)

"Metal Haters" video: