AIRBOURNE, WOLFMOTHER, GLENN HUGHES, And More Will Celebrate Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary In Budapest In June

A festival like no other! Get ready to rock as the Puskás Aréna Park in Budapest, Hungary, hosts a stellar live music line-up this June. Rock legends The Darkness, Wolfmother and Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes join artists hailing from all over Europe and as far away as Australia, the US and Canada for four nights of music in association with Harley-Davidson. The event marks a huge milestone in the iconic brand’s history: its 120th Anniversary.

Main stage headliners include Airbourne and Danko Jones on June 22nd, Larkin Poe on June 23rd, Wolfmother and The Darkness on June 24th, and the legendary Glenn Hughes Plays Deep Purple on June 25th.

Saturday headliners The Darkness said: “The Darkness are both honoured and delighted to have been invited to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the mighty Harley-Davidson motorcycle company in Budapest on June 24th. We will be sharing the stage with Wolfmother, Larkin Poe and a panoply of amazing artists. Come celebrate the iron horse with us before we head out for our summer shows in the UK and Scandinavia, and our Autumn World Tour to mark the 20th anniversary of our multi-platinum debut album, Permission to Land. Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!”

Andrew Stockdale, lead singer of Wolfmother, said: “So stoked to be adding Budapest to this year’s European tour on June 24th, sharing the main stage with Airbourne, Glenn Hughes and heaps more rock acts during Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary celebrations in Europe.”

As well as four nights of high-octane entertainment – with more than 50 bands performing across six stages – concert-goers can be part of the rest of Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary Festival activities too, with the same ticket. Attendees can check out a wide range of iconic motorcycles, from the latest 2023 models to classic and vintage two-wheelers, plus classic cars, adrenaline activities, theme park rides, and a wide range of local and international food and drinks options.

The Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival promises to be one of the continent’s major music and moto festivals in 2023. With one day tickets from just €25 and four-day tickets from just €67, including all music acts, don’t miss it! Hotel offers are still available too, with official accommodation deals at lower prices than you’ll find them on hotel comparison sites.

Join Harley-Davidson this June to experience a celebration like no other.