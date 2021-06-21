AKIAVEL Release Haunting New Video “Comrade”

French death metal up-and-comers Akiavel have unveiled the grizzly second video from their recently released sophomore effort, Væ Victis, issued April 23rd, 2021. “Comrade” is based on the notorious and truly horrifying serial killer: Andrei Chikatilo. Chikatilo - also known as the Butcher of Rostov, the Red Ripper, and the Rostov Ripper - murdered at least 52 women and children in the '70s and '80s.

To pay homage to the victims, Akiavel incorporated both true elements of the crimes and their own children into the video and the song.

Vocalist Auré comments on the track: "When I decided to write on this killer I knew it wasn't going to be easy... He is for me one of the most violent monsters. Above all, he targeted children…

When I was in front of my blank page, as I did for the other songs, I was watching reports on Andreï Chikatilo. It hurt me a lot. I was angry too.

I'm a mom. I couldn't help but think that it could happen to anyone...Then I had an idea. If our children could be their voices. I wrote a chorus to make it easy to sing. I wanted us not to forget these poor victims...When the song was written, I hugged my son very hard against me. I had tears in my eyes. I asked him if he wanted to participate in a tribute to the missing children. He immediately agreed. We did the test and it gave me chills.

For the video clip, I printed the real photos of the victims and the real search notices. I hope we have respected their memories. While denouncing the atrocities of this monster, we do not forget the victims."

Væ Victis is a concept album that explores the darkest and most depraved spaces of the human psyche. Further evolving their sound, Akiavel takes a radical approach to their musical assault, consuming the listener with dizzying maelstroms of chaos. Væ Victis embodies the word “death,” putting forth an intrusive battery of blistering guitars, pummeling drums, and scathing vocals that culminates in one of the most robust death metal records the genre has seen yet.

Tracklisting:

"Frozen Beauties"

"Bind Torture Kill"

"Zombie"

"Needles From Hell"

"Comrade"

"Medium"

"The Lady Of Death"

"Pentagram Tattoo"

"Mommy I'm Capable"

"Matrimonial Advertisements"

