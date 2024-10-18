AL PITRELLI Remembers His Time With MEGADETH – “JIMMY DEGRASSO Recommended Me To At Least Substitute For MARTY FRIEDMAN”

Speaking to Detroit’s WRIF radio program Meltdown, guitarist Al Pitrelli was asked about his time with Megadeth. The Tran-Siberian Orchestra guitarist was with the legendary thrashers from 2000-2002 and played on The World Needs A Hero album and live release Rude Awakening.

Pitrelli remembered: "I had met him [Dave Mustaine, Megadeth frontman] a couple times over the years. Savatage was on a few of the festivals with him. I remember when I was with [Alice] Cooper, [Dave] had done the soundtrack, he cut 'No More Mr. Nice Guy' for one of the Wes Craven films; I don't remember the name of the film off the top of my head, but I remember meeting him back then. And, obviously, listening to the music on the first few Megadeth records. Jimmy DeGrasso [then Megadeth drummer], who, he and I played in clubs together back in, I guess, late '70s, early '80s, was the one who recommended me to at least substitute for Marty [Friedman] until they found a permanent replacement. So, that was an education and a half."

"Yeah, that was the original thing. Marty wanted to leave,” responded Pitrelli when asked if he knew the Megadeth gig was temporary. “They were in the middle of a pretty lengthy tour. And they basically needed somebody just to fill in until they found somebody permanent. And I was supposed to be there for three, four, five weeks. And then Dave said, 'Well, would you come…?' I think they had dates booked in Korea. And he's, like, 'Would you come over with us?' I'm, like, 'Yeah, listen, I'm here until I'm not. Let me know.' And then, all of a sudden, he was, like, 'Well, you're in the band.' I'm, like, 'Okay.' And I think I was with him for a better part of two years, just up until 9/11 kicked in, and then the whole world fell apart for a while."