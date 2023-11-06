ALAN PARSONS - "Alan Parsons & Friends 75th Birthday Tribute Concert" To Feature MICHAEL McDONALD, AL STEWART, DAVID PACK And More
One805 Presents Alan Parsons And Friends 75th Birthday Tribute Concert taking place in Santa Barbara, California on Wednesday, December 20 at 7 PM.
Join Alan Parsons, Michael McDonald, Al Stewart, Terry Sylvester (The Hollies), David Pack (Ambrosia) and special guests, in an all-star tribute concert to Alan on his 75th birthday.
VIP tickets include a special pre-show reception backstage from 5:30 PM (only 100 available). Proceeds benefit One805 and the First Responders of Santa Barbara County.
Tickets are limited and will go on sale to the public this Wednesday, November 9 via the Lobero box office, here.