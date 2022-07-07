ALAN PARSONS - Hypergallery Announces Limited Edition "From The New World" Album Cover Print By Acclaimed Artist IOANNIS

Hypergallery has announced a limited edition album cover print of Alan Parsons’ From The New World, by acclaimed album cover artist Ioannis, on the occasion of the album’s launch on July 15.

Celebrating the new album’s release, this fabulous archival high end print has been published by the Hypergallery in London, UK, the world's premier gallery for authentic signed album cover art, and printed by Visual Impact Studios in Connecticut, USA. The print is numbered and hand signed by both Alan Parsons and the artist, Ioannis. It is limited to only 100 pieces and the series will be closed after that. It will not be available in any other configuration and is the only print signed by the artists. Prints can be ordered here for delivery in July.

“I am absolutely delighted with the artwork Ioannis has created for this album. The title was inspired by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák who wrote a symphony while living in America called ‘From the New World.’ I clearly remember the album from my youth with the New York cityscape on the cover. I love how Ioannis incorporated that among other important images into the artwork.” - Alan Parsons

Ioannis has worked closely with Alan and his team on the image for Parsons’ latest album. They agreed from the start that it would be published as an art print, giving fans something special to commemorate this highly anticipated release.

"In the middle of winter 2022, I received a call from a representative of Alan Parsons to discuss the possibility of working on Alan's upcoming album artwork. I was honored that they asked for me specifically, having seen my work the previous year. Thus From The New World began and it was one of the best experiences that I have ever had with a client. The music was so inspiring to create for. Alan and I agreed to celebrate the occasion with the release of an archival quality print - a high end 'fine art' edition, limited to only 100 pieces and signed in pencil by both Alan and myself. This is the first time Alan has done this type of thing and he was as delighted as I was with the result. I am grateful to Hypergallery for helping to release this artwork and making such a unique item available to the dedicated Alan Parsons fan.” - Ioannis

“When Ioannis met me backstage at a show in NJ for me to sign the prints, I was quite pleased with the end result. The prints were just beautiful.” - Alan Parsons

The autographed prints will be available to purchase at a special price of $400.

Frontiers Music Srl will release From The New World on July 15. Pre-order/save the album on CD, CD/DVD, Color Vinyl, Collector's Box Set, & Digital formats here.

- CD/DVD includes CD + DVD Audio (5.1 Audio Mix of new album)

- LPs available as Limited Edition Crystal color vinyl and Limited Edition Yellow color vinyl. Yellow vinyl is exclusive to the Frontiers US & EU Webstores as well as indie retail in the US

- Collector's Box Set includes CD+DVD (housed in a digipak), Live in Madrid Digifile, T-shirt (size L), LP (180g, gatefold, Blue Transparent), poster, & numbered lithograph. This is exclusive to Frontiers EU webstore and Alan Parsons' webstore

From The New World continues with the classic sound Parsons has become known for during his impressive 50+ year career by fusing progressive, symphonic, and classic rock elements together throughout this stunning new album. Guest appearances include guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa, and vocalists Tommy Shaw of Styx, David Pack formerly of Ambrosia, and American Idol alumni James Durbin, who blend seamlessly with Alan and his incredible band.

From The New World tracklisting:

"Fare Thee Well"

"The Secret"

"Uroboros" (featuring Tommy Shaw of Styx)

"Don't Fade Now"

"Give 'Em My Love" (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)

"Obstacles"

"I Won't Be Led Astray" (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)

"You Are The Light"

"Halo"

"Goin' Home"

"Be My Baby"

"I Won't Be Led Astray" video:

"Uroboros" video:

Lineup:

Lead Vocals - Alan Parsons, Tommy Shaw, David Pack, James Durbin, P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper, Dan Tracey, Mark Mikel, Tabitha Fair

Backing Vocals - Alan Parsons, Tommy Shaw, P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper, Dan Tracey, Doug Powell, Mark Mikel, Chris Shutters, Scott Hunt

Guitars - Alan Parsons, Jeff Kollman, Dan Tracey, Doug Powell, Jeff Marshall, James Durbin, Tim Pierce

Bass - Guy Erez

Drums - Danny Thompson

Keyboards - Tom Brooks, Doug Powell, Matt McCarrin, Kim Bullard

Sax - Todd Cooper

Cello on “I Won’t Be Led Astray” - Mika Larson

Guitar Solos on “Give ‘Em My Love” and “I Won’t Be Led Astray” - Joe Bonamassa