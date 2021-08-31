ALAN PARSONS To Release The NeverEnding Show - Live In The Netherlands In November; Includes New Studio Track; "Games People Play" Live Video Streaming

Legendary artist and studio maestro, Alan Parsons, has announced the release of a new live album, entitled The NeverEnding Show: Live In The Netherlands, on November 5. The release showcases the performance that the Alan Parsons Live Project held at the Tivoli in Utrecht, Netherlands on May 5, 2019.

The band was, as usual, in fine form and fed extra energy by an enthusiastic audience. An amazing performance by quite possibly the definitive band lineup of exemplary musicians that Alan has toured with. Watch a performance of "Games People Play" below, and pre-order/save The NeverEnding Show: Live In The Netherlands here.

As an added treat, the album includes a brand new studio song, “The NeverEnding Show”, and on Blu-ray and DVD formats a dazzling music video which offers a hint of the new studio album that Alan is currently working on for release in 2022.

Available in the following formats:

- 2CD + DVD

- BLU-RAY

- 3xLP, Black

- 3xLP, Crystal

- 3xLP, Blue Transparent (Frontiers Webstores Exclusive)

2CD tracklisting:

CD1:

"One Note Symphony"

"Damned If I Do"

"Don't Answer Me"

"Time"

"Breakdown" + "The Raven" (Medley)

"I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You"

"Psychobabble"

"Luciferama"

CD2:

"Don't Let It Show"

"I Robot"

"Limelight"

"Standing On Higher Ground"

"As Lights Fall"

"I Can't Get There From Here"

"Prime Time"

"Sirius" + "Eye In The Sky" (Medley)

"Old And Wise"

"(The System Of) Dr. Tarr And Professor Fether"

"Games People Play"

"The NeverEnding Show" (New Studio Audio Track) Bonus Track

"Games People Play" video:

Lineup:

Alan Parsons: Lead Vocals, Backup Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Keyboards

P.J. Olsson: Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Percussion

Todd Cooper: Vocals, Sax, Recorder, Acoustic Guitar, Percussion

Jeff Kollman: Guitars, Vocals

Tom Brooks: Keyboards, Vocals

Dan Tracey: Guitars, Vocals

Guy Erez: Bass, Vocals

Danny Thompson: Drums, Vocals

Jordan Asher Huffman: Guest Vocals