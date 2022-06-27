ALAN PARSONS Undergoes Urgent Spinal Surgery - "The Surgery Was A Success And Alan Is Now Comfortably Resting At Home"

Legendary musician/producer, Alan Parsons, was recently forced to postpone his upcoming European tour.

Following two years of Covid-related tour cancellations and postponements, during which time he recorded a new studio album and mixed a number of projects including two of his live concerts and various surround sound updates of his classic albums, the 73-year-young Parsons and his band of highly skilled musicians known as The Alan Parsons Live Project found themselves on the road all over the US during the first half of the year. This included a stint on the progressive music themed Cruise to the Edge in May.

Additional performances were scheduled to begin throughout Europe later this June; that is until Parsons had a serious spinal issue suddenly flare up, drastically affecting his mobility. His doctors ordered him to cancel the upcoming tour and undergo much-needed surgery.

Parsons stated, “There is no way I could have made it through the travel for the tour and performing on stage in my current condition. I’ll get this problem fixed, and it will then be ‘back to work’ and business as usual.”

Parsons has had his surgery, and over the weekend, Tabitha Parsons issued the following update:

"Hello, everyone. This is Tabitha Parsons writing on behalf of our entire family. We’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love, support, well wishes, and thoughts and prayers expressed for Alan and our family as he faced this urgent spinal surgery. The surgery was a success and Alan is now comfortably resting at home. There will be some lengthy recovery time, but he will be back to his normal and pain-free self soon enough. We have some concert dates on the schedule for the fall which will continue as planned and we hope to get any rescheduled dates confirmed and on the schedule shortly.

"Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support." ⁃ The Parsons Clan

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the release of the upcoming new studio album, From The New World, from Alan Parsons on July 15. Pre-order/save From The New World on CD, CD/DVD, Color Vinyl, Collector's Box Set, & Digital formats here.

- CD/DVD includes CD + DVD Audio (5.1 Audio Mix of new album)

- LPs available as Limited Edition Crystal color vinyl and Limited Edition Yellow color vinyl. Yellow vinyl is exclusive to the Frontiers US & EU Webstores as well as indie retail in the US

- Collector's Box Set includes CD+DVD (housed in a digipak), Live in Madrid Digifile, T-shirt (size L), LP (180g, gatefold, Blue Transparent), poster, & numbered lithograph. This is exclusive to Frontiers EU webstore and Alan Parsons' webstore

From The New World continues with the classic sound Parsons has become known for during his impressive 50+ year career by fusing progressive, symphonic, and classic rock elements together throughout this stunning new album. Guest appearances include guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa, and vocalists Tommy Shaw of Styx, David Pack formerly of Ambrosia, and American Idol alumni James Durbin, who blend seamlessly with Alan and his incredible band.

From The New World tracklisting:

"Fare Thee Well"

"The Secret"

"Uroboros" (featuring Tommy Shaw of Styx)

"Don't Fade Now"

"Give 'Em My Love" (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)

"Obstacles"

"I Won't Be Led Astray" (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)

"You Are The Light"

"Halo"

"Goin' Home"

"Be My Baby"

"I Won't Be Led Astray" video:

"Uroboros" video:

Lineup:

Lead Vocals - Alan Parsons, Tommy Shaw, David Pack, James Durbin, P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper, Dan Tracey, Mark Mikel, Tabitha Fair

Backing Vocals - Alan Parsons, Tommy Shaw, P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper, Dan Tracey, Doug Powell, Mark Mikel, Chris Shutters, Scott Hunt

Guitars - Alan Parsons, Jeff Kollman, Dan Tracey, Doug Powell, Jeff Marshall, James Durbin, Tim Pierce

Bass - Guy Erez

Drums - Danny Thompson

Keyboards - Tom Brooks, Doug Powell, Matt McCarrin, Kim Bullard

Sax - Todd Cooper

Cello on “I Won’t Be Led Astray” - Mika Larson

Guitar Solos on “Give ‘Em My Love” and “I Won’t Be Led Astray” - Joe Bonamassa