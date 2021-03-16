ALBERT BOUCHARD To Livestream Re Imaginos In Its Entirety Plus BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Classics

Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult. The original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart “Burning For You”. Bouchard contributed to songwriting, drums, and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as “Cites On Flame With Rock and Roll”.

Re Imaginos came out on November 6 though RockHeart Records / Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) and hit the Billboard Top 100 (#97), Albert’s first time back on the charts in 32 years. Now to celebrate the vinyl release of Re Imaginos which hits stores April 9, Albert will be performing the album in its entirety plus other Blue Öyster Cult classics on Saturday April 10 at 4 PM, EST. This special event will be streamed live from Deko Entertainment’s 2Trax Studios and is being hosted by Mandolin.

Albert had this to say about the upcoming event, “I am very excited to perform this well loved and legendary album in order, in its entirety, for the very first time LIVE. There will also be a selection of deep cuts and a bit of improvisation incorporated into the performance. This event will be a unique live presentation of many songs from my Blue Oyster Cult and solo catalogues.”

Buy tickets here.

To commemorate this one-time event you can pick up the Limited Editions Albert Bouchard Event T-Shirt, or any Re Imaginos merchandise, and receive a 10% off code for the live stream.

Manager Jeff Keller states, “When Albert and I started speaking about the idea of having a ‘Re Imaginos’ livestream concert, I was instantly excited about the possibility. Without the ability to take this to live in-person audiences right now, this was the perfect idea to get this performance out to everyone all over the world. The fans have been so supporting of this release and I can’t wait for them to see the show.”

There are limited edition “red vinyl” bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered here. Get your 10% off coupon code here.

Product includes:

- One (1) Albert Bouchard - Re Imaginos Vinyl (2LP) (Red Variant)

- One (1) Albert Bouchard - Re Imaginos Poster (Autographed)

- One (1) Albert Bouchard - Drum Sticks (Autographed)

- One (1) Albert Bouchard - Re Imaginos Guitar Pick

Re Imaginos tracklisting:

"I Am the One You Warned Me Of"

"Del Rio Song"

"In the Presence of Another World" (extended version)

"Siege and Investiture of Baron Von Frankenstein’s Castle At Weisseria"

"Girl That Love Made Blind"

"Astronomy"

"Imaginos" (extended version)

"Gil Blanco County"

"Blue Oyster Cult" (extended version)

"Black Telescope"

"Magna of Illusion"

"Les Invisibles"

"Imaginos Overture" (LP Only)

"Blue Oyster Cult" video:

"Blue Oyster Cult" lyric video:

"Black Telescope" video:

EPK: