ALBERTO RIGONI's For The Love Of Bass Features All-Star Bass Player Lineup; "Masked Souls" Video Streaming

Alberto Rigoni's For The Love Of Bass, simply put, it’s bass heaven.

After the success of his latest prog rock album Odd Times, Italian bassist & composer Alberto Rigoni (BAD As, Natural Born Machine, The Italians, Vivaldi Metal Project), now releases his 10th solo album. As the title suggests, the instrumentation is exclusively electric bass, spanning ambient, fusion, jazz and new age styles.

“It has been really challenging but the special guests contributed some gorgeous playing and we are all proud of the result,” says Alberto.

For The Love Of Bass is an all-star bassists album featuring some of the best players anywhere: Nathan East, Leland Sklar, Michael Manring, Tony Franklin, Doug Wimbish, Adam Nitti, Lars Lehmann, Cody Wright, Mohini Dey, David Pastorius, Are you ready to face a new bass experience?!

Watch a video for “Masked Souls” feat. Nathan East & Michael Manring below. To purchase AFor The Love Of Bass (Digipack CD & Digital), head here.

Tracklisting:

"Drops Of Memories" (feat. Tony Franklin)

"In The Loop" (feat. David Pastorius)

"Dreamers" (feat. Michael Manring)

"Alone In The Dark" (feat. Doug Wimbish)

"Paranoia" (feat. Cody Wright)

"The Maze" (feat. Mohini Dey)

"Masked Souls" (feat. Nathan East & Michael Manring)

"Social Distortion" (feat. Adam Nitti)

"Mad World" bass cover (feat. Leland Sklar)

"Killers" (feat. Lars Lehmann)

"Misirlou" bass cover (feat. Lars Lehmann)

"Lost" (feat. Adam Nitti)

"Masked Souls" video: