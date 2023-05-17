ALCATRAZZ Debut "Bring On The Rawk" Single And Music Video

Los Angeles-born heavy metal icons, Alcatrazz, have unleashd the video for their thunderous new single, “Bring On The Rawk”. The track is taken from the upcoming album, Take No Prisoners, out this Friday, May 19 via Silver Lining Music.

“Bring On The Rawk” is a powerful ode to being on the road, travelling the world playing music, and a defiant, mighty pledge to Bring The Rawk to the masses. “Bring On The Rawk” is the closing track on the forthcoming album Take No Prisoners, and what a grand finale! There can be no question of Alcatrazz’s ability to finish the journey in a blaze of glory whilst kicking some serious ass.



“Yesterday I sailed between Spain and Morocco and saw Gibraltar up close and personal…,” recalls Alcatrazz co-founding bassist Gary Shea. “I vow to ‘Bring The Rawk’ there and everywhere else I can with our new album Take No Prisoners… We vow to play it Loud and Proud. See you on tour soon!”



“Bring On The Rawk” was directed and edited by Danny Merton who also handled camera work, with camera assistance by Kerry Stringer.

Comprised of Doogie White (vocals), Joe Stump (guitars), Jimmy Waldo (keyboards), Gary Shea (bass) and Larry Paterson (drums), and with Giles Lavery and Waldo producing, Take No Prisoners is a loudly, and proudly classic rock album which draws on the Alcatrazz traditions of technically excellent screaming guitars, thunderous rhythm and the sort of vocals and overall aura that evoke prime Dio and Rainbow. And, of course, a primed and fully-tuned up Alcatrazz, whose career is fast taking on Benjamin Button proportions. The Take No Prisoners tour should be a lot of fun.

Take No Prisoners will be released on CD Digipak, 12” Black Vinyl, Digital Download, Streaming and special D2C bundles. Pre-order here.

Take No Prisoners tracklisting:

"Little Viper"

"Don't Get Mad...Get Even" (feat. Girlschool)

"Battlelines"

"Strangers"

"Gates Of Destiny"

"Alcatrazz"

"Holy Roller (Love's Temple)"

"Power In Numbers"

"Salute The Colours"

"Bring On The Rawk"

"Battlelines" video:

"Don't Get Mad...Get Even" (feat. Girlschool) video:

Alcatrazz are:

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Gary Shea - Bass

Doogie White - Vocals

Joe Stump - Guitar

Larry Paterson - Drums