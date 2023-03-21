ALCATRAZZ Drop "Battlelines" Single And Music Video

Los Angeles-born heavy metal icons, Alcatrazz, have unleashd the furious new single, "Battlelines", taken from the upcoming album, Take No Prisoners, set for release via Silver Lining Music on May 19.

The track sees Alcatrazz delivering an epic heavy metal anthem, brimming with metallic chugging riffs, soaring melodic vocals, and ear-splitting drums.

"'Battlelines' is one of the songs we feel is very representative of the direction the band is at now and where we are going, which is powerful, heavy and melodic metal in that British and European style,” enthuses Jimmy Waldo, Alcatrazz’s keyboardist and co-founding member. “In the mid 1980's Alcatrazz strayed far too much from the direction of our debut album, that first record set the blueprint of what the band was all about and with the recent two albums over the last couple years and now even more so with this new one, Take No Prisoners, we are finally establishing the true sound of the band. If fans give this a listen they will hopefully find a lot to like!”

“We look forward to adding 'Battlelines' to the live set too,” adds bass-player and co-founding member Gary Shea. “It's about the use of radar in warfare from WW2 until the present day; real heads down heavy metal stuff!"

Alcatrazz are determined to make up for lost time, roaring forwards at warp factor 10 to deliver Take No Prisoners, their sixth studio album and the third in three years. Comprising of ten cracking, charismatic tracks, with each containing the unique fusion of classic American rock with the full grain hard-rocking attitude of British metal, Take No Prisoners sees Alcatrazz energetically soaring and exploring melodic progression with road-warrior riffs. "Little Viper" rides a scything guitar into a thunderous, Dio-like assault, whilst the band also show their calmer, more expansive side with the epic "Strangers", but when an album finishes at the burn point of "Bring On The Rawk", there can be no question that Alcatrazz’s collective boot is repeatedly kicking serious ass!

Comprised of Doogie White (vocals), Joe Stump (guitars), Jimmy Waldo (keyboards), Gary Shea (bass) and Larry Paterson (drums), and with Giles Lavery and Waldo producing, Take No Prisoners is a loudly, and proudly classic rock album which draws on the Alcatrazz traditions of technically excellent screaming guitars, thunderous rhythm and the sort of vocals and overall aura that evoke prime Dio and Rainbow. And, of course, a primed and fully-tuned up Alcatrazz, whose career is fast taking on Benjamin Button proportions. The Take No Prisoners tour should be a lot of fun.

Take No Prisoners will be released on CD Digipak, 12” Black Vinyl, Digital Download, Streaming and special D2C bundles. Pre-order here.

Take No Prisoners tracklisting:

"Little Viper"

"Don't Get Mad...Get Even" (feat. Girlschool)

"Battlelines"

"Strangers"

"Gates Of Destiny"

"Alcatrazz"

"Holy Roller (Love's Temple)"

"Power In Numbers"

"Salute The Colours"

"Bring On The Rawk"

"Don't Get Mad...Get Even" (feat. Girlschool) video:

Alcatrazz are:

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Gary Shea - Bass

Doogie White - Vocals

Joe Stump - Guitar

Larry Paterson - Drums