ALCATRAZZ Guitarist JOE STUMP Shares New Track “Burn It Down”

Alcatrazz guitarist Joe Stump's new instrumental solo record, Diabolical Ferocity, is due to be released on September 17 through Lion Music, who are now accepting pre-orders via PayPal or bank transfer. New track, "Burn It Down", is streaming below.

You can choose to order one or several copies of the album, or opt in for the super exclusive offer to get 90 additional shred CDs at the same time for a total of just 99.00 Euros/ 119.00 USD (+shipping). Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ignition"

"Burn It Down"

"King Of The Underworld"

"The Snake Charmer's Fate"

"Nacht" (J.S. Bach)

"Sneak Attack"

"Die By The Sword"

"Viking Pillage"

"Maximum Damage"

"Forever Moore"

"Burn It Down":

"Forever Moore":