ALCATRAZZ Guitarits JOE STUMP Confirms Release Date For New Solo Instrumental Album; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

Alcatrazz guitarist Joe Stump's new solo instrumental record, Diabolical Ferocity, is due to be released on September 17th through Lion Music. The cover artwork and tracklist are available below.

Tracklist:

"Ignition"

"Burn It Down"

"King Of The Underworld"

"The Snake Charmer's Fate"

"Nacht" (J.S. Bach)

"Sneak Attack"

"Die By The Sword"

"Viking Pillage"

"Maximum Damage"

"Forever Moore"

Stump recently released "Forever Moore" from the album, a gut wrenching, emotionally charged instrumental guitar ballad fueled by the influence of Irish guitar giant the late great legendary Gary Moore. Stump comments

Joe Stump says:

“While it’s extremely well documented who my favorite guitarists and main influences are and of course the new record is filled with everything you’d expect from one of my releases; ridiculously technical playing, neo-classical shredding, killer riff action and strong melodies. For me Gary Moore is still the one guitarist that really reaches me on an emotional level like no one else. I frequently listen to all eras of Gary’s work to this day and I often say to myself why the fuck aren’t I listening to him even more. Every time without fail it’s an inspirational learning experience. On this tune I tried my best to keep it honest, channel his great impact on me and play from my heart. I sincerely hope you enjoy it as it’s meant with nothing but the utmost admiration and respect for someone that left us way too soon.”