ALCATRAZZ Launch Music Video For "House Of Lies" Ahead Of European / UK Tour
August 16, 2022, an hour ago
Los Angeles-born, guitar-driven, heavy metal icons, Alcatrazz, have unleashed a video for the track “House Of Lies”, taken from the band’s V full-length released last October via Silver Lining Music. The video comes in anticipation of the band’s upcoming European/UK tour dates.
From the irresistible bluesy-chug of Joe Stump’s guitar to Doogie White’s infectious vocals, “House Of Lies” is a classic slice of foot-stomping heavy metal goodness and Alcatrazz take no prisoners in their mission to deliver the dynamite that is V.
Founding member Jimmy Waldo comments, “We are excited to present the new lineup and new music to our fans in Europe. The band is sounding better than ever and we will be performing songs from across the entire Alcatrazz catalog. As a taster, check out our new video ‘House Of Lies’ which features on-the-road concert footage, plus Doogie showing us around his home of Edinburgh, Scotland!”
Alcatrazz will take their new record to sixteen stages across Europe, kicking off at the Golden Ages Festival in Belgium. And it’s no rest for the wicked with the band set to bring their electrifying shows to the UK in February 2023, co-headlining with the legendary Girlschool.
Tour dates:
August
21 - Golden Age Festival - Liège, Belgium
24 - Musigburg - Aarburg, Switzerland
26 - Trveheim Festival - Halbergmoos, Germany
27 - Lido - Berlin, Germany
28 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg, Germany
29 - Matrix - Bochum, Netherlands
30 - Musicon - The Hague, France
September
1 - Le Forum Vaureal - Paris, France
2 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France
3 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain
4 - Auditorio Burlada - Pamplona, Spain
5 - Capitol - Santiago, Spain
6 - RCA Club - Lisbon, Portugal
7 - Shoko - Madrid, Spain
9 - Atelier de Moles - Montbéliard, France
10 - 10 Years of Rock Inn - Tirol Landeck, Austria
February (with Girlschool)
3 - Tivoli Venue - Buckley, UK
4 - Waterloo - Blackpool, UK
5 - Bannermans - Edinburgh, UK
7 - Nightrain - Bradford, UK
8 - Trillians - Newcastle, UK
9 - Eleven - Stoke, UK
10 - The Robin 2 - Wolverhampton, UK
11 - Camden Underworld - London, UK *
* rescheduled 2022; show original tickets still valid
V is available to order here.
Tracklisting:
"Guardian Angel"
"Nightwatch"
"Sword Of Deliverance"
"Turn Of The Wheel"
"Blackheart"
"Grace Of God"
"Return To Nevermore"
"Target"
"Maybe Tomorrow"
"House Of Lies"
"Alice’s Eyes"
"Dark Day For My Soul"
“Target” video:
"Grace Of God" video:
“Guardian Angel” video:
"Sword Of Deliverance" video:
Alcatrazz:
Jimmy Waldo - keyboards
Gary Shea - bass
Doogie White - lead vocals
Joe Stump - guitar
Mark Benquechea – drums