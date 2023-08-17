ALCATRAZZ Release New Single "Sign Of The Cross" (Audio), Announce Free London Show With RAVEN's JOHN GALLAGHER, GIRLSCHOOL's KIM McAULIFFE

Following the release of their new album, Take No Prisoners, Los Angeles-born heavy metal icons, Alcatrazz, announce the launch of new single, "Sign Of The Cross" (out now via Silver Lining Music).

“We hope our fans will be just as thrilled for the release of this brand new song” comments co-founding member and keyboardist Jimmy Waldo, “‘Sign Of The Cross’ was only recorded earlier this year, showing that even mere months after our latest album Take No Prisoners was released, we are not slowing down one bit!”

To coincide with the single release, Alcatrazz will perform a unique and one-of-a-kind free show on Thursday, August 24, at London’s iconic Cart & Horses, the birthplace of Iron Maiden. Known for their incendiary and explosive performances, Alcatrazz promise to bring their new album to life, alongside all the classics and fan favourites, in such a characteristic and legendary environment.

Joining Alcatrazz for a night which guarantees to deliver loud, hard and uncompromising rock ‘n’ roll, are special guests Kim McAuliffe (Girlschool) and John Gallagher (Raven); support will be provided by Dhampyres.

Fans attending the exclusive show, will also have the opportunity to meet and greet the bands. This is a free event: NO ADVANCE TICKETS – FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED!

“We are extremely excited to announce a special one night event,” furthers Waldo, “an Alcatrazz free show at the legendary Cart & Horses pub in London!... yes, the birthplace of the legendary Iron Maiden! Joining us for this intimate gig will be special appearances from John of Raven and Kim of Girlschool... and we’ll also have a very special announcement for you coming very soon... See you there!”

6:30 PM – Doors

6:50 PM – Meet & Greet

7:40 PM – Dhampyres

8:40 PM – Alcatrazz (+ Special Guests)

Comprised of Doogie White (vocals), Joe Stump (guitars), Jimmy Waldo (keyboards), Gary Shea (bass) and Larry Paterson (drums), and with Giles Lavery and Waldo producing, Take No Prisoners is a loudly, and proudly classic rock album which draws on the Alcatrazz traditions of technically excellent screaming guitars, thunderous rhythm and the sort of vocals and overall aura that evoke prime Dio and Rainbow. And, of course, a primed and fully-tuned up Alcatrazz, whose career is fast taking on Benjamin Button proportions. The Take No Prisoners tour should be a lot of fun.

Order Take No Prisoners here.

Take No Prisoners tracklisting:

"Little Viper"

"Don't Get Mad...Get Even" (feat. Girlschool)

"Battlelines"

"Strangers"

"Gates Of Destiny"

"Alcatrazz"

"Holy Roller (Love's Temple)"

"Power In Numbers"

"Salute The Colours"

"Bring On The Rawk"

“Bring On The Rawk” video:

"Battlelines" video:

"Don't Get Mad...Get Even" (feat. Girlschool) video:

Alcatrazz are:

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Gary Shea - Bass

Doogie White - Vocals

Joe Stump - Guitar

Larry Paterson - Drums