ALCATRAZZ Team Up With GIRLSCHOOL For UK And Irish Dates

Legendary British heavy rock band Girlschool and U.S. metal legends Alcatrazz, who are joined on vocals by the one and only Doogie White (Rainbow, Michael Schenker, Yngwie Malmsteen) combine forces this winter for a co-headline tour which is anticipated to pack venues all over The UK and Ireland.

Girlschool are a highly regarded British rock band that formed in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene in the 1970s and are frequently associated with contemporaries Motörhead. They are the longest running all-female rock band, still active for over 40 years. The band are working on new material for a new album due in 2022.

Drummer Denise Dufort adds, “It will be great to get out there again and see all our friends in the UK, Ireland, Europe and beyond. The fans are always brilliant wherever we play, and we have especially great memories of Dublin and Belfast!”

Alcatrazz are a metal supergroup in the true sense of the word, with the addition of Doogie White, Alcatrazz is offering a high energy metal show of the Alcatrazz classics plus Doogie’s own work as a member of the Michael Schenker Fest and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow. Fans of melodic, fast, heavy and powerful metal will not want to miss this new era for the band.

Says Doogie, "All the dates are going to be great, I am hugely excited to be playing in Belfast. It's been a long time coming and it's good to finally get over the water. it's gonna be a rawkin evening that's for sure. Additionally It's been a while since I did a show in Dublin. I was last there with Yngwie. We had a rare old time that night and the audience made one hell of a racket. I am expecting the same this time."

Keyboardist Jimmy Waldo adds, "Of course the Hard Rock Hell and Winterstorm Festivals are going to be great, along with all the UK / Irish dates we are doing with Girlschool, we cannot wait to show people what this new lineup is capable of. We are ready to deliver a hard and heavy live show!"

Both bands are excited to be touring together for what they are proud to state is a night of 100% LIVE heavy rock and metal. Confirmed dates are listed in the official tour poster seen below.





