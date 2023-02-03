ALCATRAZZ To Release Take No Prisoners Album In May; Video Released For "Don't Get Mad...Get Even" (Feat. GIRLSCHOOL)

Los Angeles-born heavy metal icons, Alcatrazz, have unleashd the ferocious new single, "Don’t Get Mad…Get Even" (feat. Girlschool), taken from the upcoming album, Take No Prisoners, set for release via Silver Lining Music on May 19.

The track sees Alcatrazz collaborating with the legendary Girlschool in a full-force, head-banging fist-pumper.

“’Don't Get Mad...Get Even’ is a very Thin Lizzy, AC/DC-ish type of tune,” says Jimmy Waldo, Alcatrazz’s keyboardist and founding member. “To make it even better we have our friends Girlschool joining us on the chorus, we recorded this during our last European tour when both bands were together, it turned out fantastic!”

“On a day off during the tour, in a hotel room in France, we were suddenly asked to jump in and sing the chorus on a new Alcatrazz song,” adds Girlschool’s drummer Denise Dufort, “Jimmy Waldo had his mobile recording gear on the road, we all got round the microphone, we had fun doing this one, and it's a really good song, a great hard rock song!”

The video for "Don’t Get Mad…Get Even" (feat. Girlschool), by Natalia Jonderko Śmiechowicz, can be viewed below.

Alcatrazz are determined to make up for lost time, roaring forwards at warp factor 10 to deliver Take No Prisoners, their sixth studio album and the third in three years. Comprising of ten cracking, charismatic tracks, with each containing the unique fusion of classic American rock with the full grain hard-rocking attitude of British metal, Take No Prisoners sees Alcatrazz energetically soaring and exploring melodic progression with road-warrior riffs. "Little Viper" rides a scything guitar into a thunderous, Dio-like assault, whilst the band also show their calmer, more expansive side with the epic "Strangers", but when an album finishes at the burn point of "Bring On The Rawk", there can be no question that Alcatrazz’s collective boot is repeatedly kicking serious ass!

Comprised of Doogie White (vocals), Joe Stump (guitars), Jimmy Waldo (keyboards), Gary Shea (bass) and Larry Paterson (drums), and with Giles Lavery and Waldo producing, Take No Prisoners is a loudly, and proudly classic rock album which draws on the Alcatrazz traditions of technically excellent screaming guitars, thunderous rhythm and the sort of vocals and overall aura that evoke prime Dio and Rainbow. And, of course, a primed and fully-tuned up Alcatrazz, whose career is fast taking on Benjamin Button proportions. The Take No Prisoners tour should be a lot of fun.

Take No Prisoners will be released on CD Digipak, 12” Black Vinyl, Digital Download, Streaming and special D2C bundles. Pre-order here.

Take No Prisoners tracklisting:

"Little Viper"

"Don't Get Mad...Get Even" (feat. Girlschool)

"Battlelines"

"Strangers"

"Gates Of Destiny"

"Alcatrazz"

"Holy Roller (Love's Temple)"

"Power In Numbers"

"Salute The Colours"

"Bring On The Rawk"

"Don't Get Mad...Get Even" (feat. Girlschool) video:

On the 40th anniversary of their formation, Alcatrazz will team up with Girlschool for a co-headline UK tour in February. Both bands will bring their electrifying and foot-stomping performances to eight cities across the UK. Kicking off in Buckley and ending in the iconic London venue Underworld, this tour is a must for all metalheads. For tickets to the UK dates, visit alcatrazzofficial.com.

Dates:

February

3 - Tivoli Venue - Buckley, UK

4 - Waterloo - Blackpool, UK

5 - Bannermans - Edinburgh, UK

7 - Nightrain - Bradford, UK

8 - Trillians - Newcastle, UK

9 - Eleven - Stoke, UK

10 - The Robin 2 - Wolverhampton, UK

11 - Camden Underworld - London, UK *

* rescheduled 2022 show original tickets still valid

Alcatrazz are:

Jimmy Waldo – Keyboards

Gary Shea – Bass

Doogie White – Vocals

Joe Stump – Guitar

Larry Paterson – Drums